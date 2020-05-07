Raymond James & Associates Has $2.73 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 368,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

