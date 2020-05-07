Raymond James & Associates Has $2.77 Million Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.33% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $109.28 and a 52-week high of $177.36.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.