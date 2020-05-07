Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,642,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

PHO opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $41.23.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

