Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.