Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,430 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 512.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.93% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $152.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $165.70.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.