Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,517 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 307.4% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,740,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $71.88 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94.

