Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,964 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.87.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 24,279 shares valued at $4,656,043. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

