Raymond James & Associates Purchases 80,761 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.91% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

