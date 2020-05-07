Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.81% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $35.13.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

