Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Lindsay worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE LNN opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $950.29 million, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.52%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

