Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Blackline worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mario Spanicciati sold 66,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $3,853,292.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,410.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,551. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

