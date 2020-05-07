Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,672 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 348,501 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 142,192 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 213,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.