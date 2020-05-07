Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Incyte were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Incyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

