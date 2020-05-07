Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

