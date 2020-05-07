Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,032 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Arconic worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Arconic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSE ARNC opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNC. Cowen began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

