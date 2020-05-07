Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NVR were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Tikehau Investment Management grew its stake in NVR by 1,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after buying an additional 142,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,073,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NVR by 3,655.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,065.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,749.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3,519.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,430.17.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

