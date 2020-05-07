Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,297 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 305.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.