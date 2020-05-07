Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,334 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

ETSY stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,213,544.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,952 shares of company stock worth $19,536,129. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

