Raymond James & Associates Sells 194,371 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 194,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,587 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 234,542 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 126,542 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

