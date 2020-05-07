Raymond James & Associates Sells 26,490 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS EZU opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.