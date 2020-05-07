Raymond James & Associates Sells 48,065 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.