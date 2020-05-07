Raymond James & Associates Sells 55,382 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $7,294,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $7,097,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 182,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

