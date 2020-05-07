Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,595 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CW stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

