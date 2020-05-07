Raymond James & Associates Sells 88,754 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Perspecta worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perspecta by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Perspecta by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Perspecta by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

