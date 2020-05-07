Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 65,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $29.25 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

