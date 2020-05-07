Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

