Raymond James Cuts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$2.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDI. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of BDI traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,549. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.71. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

