Raymond James Increases TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $16.50

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 465,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.65%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $56,283.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2,592.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 240,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

