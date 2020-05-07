Raymond James Raises Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $80.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Godaddy stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.04. 2,359,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,842 shares of company stock worth $9,503,010. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

