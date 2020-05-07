Rayonier Advanced Materials’ (RYAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RYAM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

RYAM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 44,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,708. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $103.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

