Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of RLLMF traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079. Real Matters has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.35.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

