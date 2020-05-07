RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 2,913,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $218,058.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,852 shares of company stock worth $1,069,496. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RealReal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RealReal by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

