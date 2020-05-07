Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Acquires $213,263.71 in Stock

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price bought 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $213,263.71.

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.07. 7,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. Red River Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.24.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 5,858.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

