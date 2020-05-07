ReddCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.51 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $39.50 million and $1.51 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, YoBit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00798530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00271552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00153269 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002246 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 219.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000841 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Crex24, Upbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.