REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

