Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

REG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 1,271,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

