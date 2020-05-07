Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ analysis:

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $13.19 on Thursday, reaching $566.69. 81,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,349. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at $16,453,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

