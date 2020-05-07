Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298,204 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.76% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $209,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 288,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

