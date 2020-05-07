Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OFC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of OFC opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 226,438 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 562,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

