Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DISCO CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get DISCO CORP/ADR alerts:

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. 264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.59.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.