Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.27. 512,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,695. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

