Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.56. The company has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

