Rikoon Group LLC Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $5,919,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $17,709,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

