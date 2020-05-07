Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0888 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $45.12 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005434 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Binance, C2CX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Kyber Network, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

