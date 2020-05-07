Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $163.67 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,749 shares of company stock worth $62,646,589 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

