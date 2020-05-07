Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 176.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 662,998 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

