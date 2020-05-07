Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,356 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Paper by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

