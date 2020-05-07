Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,864 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.