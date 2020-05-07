Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,147,663 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147,663 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of Vereit worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VER. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vereit by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 304,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 217,148 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

NYSE VER opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

