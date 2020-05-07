Robert Half International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,306 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,141% compared to the average daily volume of 347 call options.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 60,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

